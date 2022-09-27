Ford Revamps F-Series Super Duty Pickup Trucks With New Design, 5G Connectivity: Here's When It Will Be Released

Ford Motor Company F on Tuesday unveiled its new 2023 F-Series Super Duty lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs that will cater to essential commercial industries.

Release: The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is assembled at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake. The model will hit sales in early 2023 with some features and trim series available in spring 2023, the company said.

Also Read: What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Features: Ford said its 2023 Super Duty is the first pick-up in the United States with embedded 5G capability, with the modem made by Qualcomm Technologies of QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM that can provide a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices.

It offers the broadest range of engines, including the new standard 6.8-liter V8 gas engine, targeting more low-end torque to make starting on steep grades and merging onto highways easier.

The lineup’s new exterior includes seven new grilles engineered to maximize cooling performance while under heavy loads.

Why It Matters: The new Super Duty lineup is aimed at essential industries. The model range already has a 50% market share in utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles, and contributes to significant revenue for Ford, the Detroit-based company said.

Andrew Kernahan, Ford Super Duty chief engineer, said, “Our goal was to leave drivers with zero blind spots, even when towing the longest trailers.”

“Camera views provide every angle, from simulating a drone to making sure customers can see behind the truck even when the tailgate is down. Hitching and towing has never been easier,” he said.

Price Action: Ford shares closed nearly 0.6% down at $11.92 on Tuesday, before rising 0.34% in after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Ford Ramps Up Investment In Kentucky; Adds More Hourly Jobs

Photo courtesy: Ford