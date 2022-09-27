What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness.

Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.

Shares of several auto & auto component companies at large, including Ford, are also trading lower of late amid raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess last Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. An economic slowdown could negatively impact discretionary spending.

What Happened Last Week?

Last Monday, the company announced expectations to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.

Ford said "vehicles on wheels" awaiting those parts disproportionately include high-demand, high-margin models of popular trucks and SUVs

The company noted that completing such vehicles will shift some revenue and EBIT to fourth-quarter; based on recent negotiations, inflation-related third-quarter supply costs will be ~$1.0 billion above plan

Anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBIT of between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion

The company intends to announce full third-quarter 2022 financial results – and provide more dimension about expectations for full-year performance – on Wednesday, October 26th.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.61.