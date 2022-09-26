Trump Lawyers To Get Revised Inventory Of Items Seized From Mar-A-Lago: What You Should Know

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a revised inventory of items seized from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The DoJ also filed a declaration stating that the new list was accurate, according to an NBC News report.

The filing, made on Monday by a supervisory agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stated, “To ensure that the Detailed Property Inventory was accurate, I and FBI personnel working under my direction conducted an additional review and recount of the Seized Materials in order to make this declaration.”

“That additional review and recount resulted in some minor revisions to the Detailed Property Inventory,” the agent said, according to the report.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: The few differences pertain mostly to the quantity of non-classified government documents and Trump’s collection of magazine and newspaper articles.

The special master in the Mar-a-Lago case, senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, had reportedly ordered the DoJ to file a declaration of all non-classified items to the lawyers of the former U.S. leader as a part of his review of documents.

Last week, an appeals court allowed the DoJ to resume its probe of the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August.

The review had been blocked by a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida, who the former president subsequentially lavished with praise on Truth Social.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Trump's White House Phoned Capitol Rioter And Asked Him To 'Go Home Now,' Former Jan.6 Panel Member's New Book Says