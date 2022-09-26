IMAX's High Profile Film Releases In Q4 & 2023 Make This Analyst Remain Bullish

- Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy and $25 price target on IMAX Corp IMAX. The analyst reaffirmed his bullish view citing high-profile releases due in Q4 and across 2023.
- Don't Worry Darling led the domestic box office with a solid debut of $19.2 million.
- However, the real story was the return of Avatar, which generated $10 million in North America and another $20.5 million from international markets to bring its global gross to $2.879 billion, boding well for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Also Read: 'Jaws' To The Rescue: $3 Movie Ticket Promotion Boosts Attendance For AMC And Others, Led By Older Titles
- IMAX generated $6 million by capturing 29% of the film's domestic box office and 15% of the film's international performance.
- In August, CEO Richard Gelfond acknowledged that the movie theater business is "smoking," due to an impressive lineup of summer blockbusters.
- Price Action: IMAX shares traded higher by 1.15% at $14.03 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.