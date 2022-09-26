IMAX's High Profile Film Releases In Q4 & 2023 Make This Analyst Remain Bullish

by

Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy and $25 price target on IMAX Corp IMAX . The analyst reaffirmed his bullish view citing high-profile releases due in Q4 and across 2023.

analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy and $25 price target on . The analyst reaffirmed his bullish view citing high-profile releases due in Q4 and across 2023. Don't Worry Darling led the domestic box office with a solid debut of $19.2 million.

However, the real story was the return of Avatar, which generated $10 million in North America and another $20.5 million from international markets to bring its global gross to $2.879 billion, boding well for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Also Read : 'Jaws' To The Rescue: $3 Movie Ticket Promotion Boosts Attendance For AMC And Others, Led By Older Titles

: 'Jaws' To The Rescue: $3 Movie Ticket Promotion Boosts Attendance For AMC And Others, Led By Older Titles IMAX generated $6 million by capturing 29% of the film's domestic box office and 15% of the film's international performance.

In August, CEO Richard Gelfond acknowledged that the movie theater business is "smoking," due to an impressive lineup of summer blockbusters.

acknowledged that the movie theater business is "smoking," due to an impressive lineup of summer blockbusters. Price Action: IMAX shares traded higher by 1.15% at $14.03 on the last check Monday.

IMAX shares traded higher by 1.15% at $14.03 on the last check Monday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.