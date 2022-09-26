DoorDash Implements AI Robots For Smarter, Safer Workplace

- DoorDash, Inc DASH collaborated with Cobalt Robotics, a machine learning company that automates repetitive manual security and facility tasks with global autonomous robots.
- DoorDash has implemented Cobalt's AI automated robots to increase security for its corporate offices and help its employees safely transition back to the office.
- It is the first time DoorDash has deployed AI robots in its office to secure the workplace.
- DoorDash's Global Safety and Security team collaborated with Cobalt. It leveraged its advanced robotics technology to deploy the robot-automated COVID-19 screening and check-in system across its corporate offices in early 2020.
- Cobalt's Remote Guarding Service Solution includes state-of-the-art robots with over 60+ sensors, including day-night cameras, 360-degree cameras, thermal cameras, depth cameras, LIDAR, and badge reading capabilities.
- The robot can independently identify and flag security-relevant anomalies using machine learning, semantic mapping, and novelty detection.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market was worth $4.1 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $28.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 - 2028.
- Tesla Inc TSLA looks toward a large deployment of humanoid robots within its factories, likely to take on any task that a human currently has to do with or without the help of a robot.
- Price Action: DASH shares traded lower by 2.83% at $50.54 on the last check Monday.
