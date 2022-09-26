DoorDash Implements AI Robots For Smarter, Safer Workplace

by

DoorDash, Inc DASH collaborated with Cobalt Robotics, a machine learning company that automates repetitive manual security and facility tasks with global autonomous robots.

It is the first time DoorDash has deployed AI robots in its office to secure the workplace.

DoorDash's Global Safety and Security team collaborated with Cobalt. It leveraged its advanced robotics technology to deploy the robot-automated COVID-19 screening and check-in system across its corporate offices in early 2020.

Cobalt's Remote Guarding Service Solution includes state-of-the-art robots with over 60+ sensors, including day-night cameras, 360-degree cameras, thermal cameras, depth cameras, LIDAR, and badge reading capabilities.

The robot can independently identify and flag security-relevant anomalies using machine learning, semantic mapping, and novelty detection.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market was worth $4.1 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $28.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 - 2028.

Tesla Inc TSLA looks toward a large deployment of humanoid robots within its factories, likely to take on any task that a human currently has to do with or without the help of a robot.

Price Action: DASH shares traded lower by 2.83% at $50.54 on the last check Monday.

