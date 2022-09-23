Tesla Plans To Have Thousands Of Humanoid Robots Work In Its Factories

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA AI Day 2 is coming up on Sept. 30 when the company will give updates on its self-driving vehicles, dojo supercomputer and Optimus, its humanoid robot in development.

While the Tesla Bot was unveiled in August 2021, not much more has been revealed since then. That changes next week.

What Happened: In a new job posting shared by Electrek, Tesla divulged a new detail that showed the company is serious about a large deployment of humanoid robots.: "... you will see your work repeatedly shipped to and utilized by thousands of Humanoid Robots within our factories."

This conveys Tesla is serious about getting thousands of its robots deployed and working in its factories.

Why It Matters: While robots are nothing new for factory work, a human-shaped robot is completely different. If the software is successful, this type of robot would be able to take on any task that a human currently has to do with or without the help of a robot. And, CEO Elon Musk thinks Tesla's work on autonomous vehicles is leading the company towards building a software that can be used in general purpose humanoid robots as well.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla