ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Citigroup Boosts PT On These Macau Casino Stocks

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Citigroup Boosts PT On These Macau Casino Stocks

Macau casino stocks traded higher after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travelers and permit group tours, per Reuters.

Citigroup also increased price target on Macau casino stocks today.

  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS from $58 to $60. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. The company’s stock jumped 5.9% to $37.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO from $11 to $11.5. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained AutoZone with a Buy. The company’s shares surged 10.8% to $5.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup increased the price target on MGM Resorts International MGM from $58 to $58.5. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained a Buy rating on the stock. MGM shares rose 1.7% to $30.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN from $87.5 to $91. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Wynn shares gained 5.4% to $62.85 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings