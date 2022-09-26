Citigroup Boosts PT On These Macau Casino Stocks

Macau casino stocks traded higher after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travelers and permit group tours, per Reuters.
Citigroup also increased price target on Macau casino stocks today.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS from $58 to $60. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. The company’s stock jumped 5.9% to $37.56 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO from $11 to $11.5. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained AutoZone with a Buy. The company’s shares surged 10.8% to $5.87 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup increased the price target on MGM Resorts International MGM from $58 to $58.5. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained a Buy rating on the stock. MGM shares rose 1.7% to $30.56 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN from $87.5 to $91. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Wynn shares gained 5.4% to $62.85 in pre-market trading.
