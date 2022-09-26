Dollar Tree Appoints Michael Creedon As Operations Head

by

Dollar Tree Inc DLTR has appointed Michael Creedon as its Chief Operating Officer.

has appointed Michael Creedon as its Chief Operating Officer. Creedon recently served as the Executive Vice President, U.S. Stores in Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP .

. He earned his bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and a Finance certificate from the Chicago Graduate School of Business.

In June, Dollar Tree disclosed that four executive officers ceased employment with the company, including Thomas R. O'Boyle, Enterprise Chief Operating Officer.

"Mike will be instrumental in driving the execution of our strategy, and a key leader supporting our culture transformation in Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada stores," said CEO Mike Witynski.

Price Action: DLTR shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $141.36 in premarket on the last check Monday.

