ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Dollar Tree Appoints Michael Creedon As Operations Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Dollar Tree Appoints Michael Creedon As Operations Head
  • Dollar Tree Inc DLTR has appointed Michael Creedon as its Chief Operating Officer.
  • Creedon recently served as the Executive Vice President, U.S. Stores in Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.
  • He earned his bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and a Finance certificate from the Chicago Graduate School of Business.
  • In June, Dollar Tree disclosed that four executive officers ceased employment with the company, including Thomas R. O'Boyle, Enterprise Chief Operating Officer.
  • "Mike will be instrumental in driving the execution of our strategy, and a key leader supporting our culture transformation in Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada stores," said CEO Mike Witynski.
  • Also ReadDollar Tree's Q2 Highlights: 6.7% Top-Line Growth, Competitive Pricing, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut & More
  • Price Action: DLTR shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $141.36 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral