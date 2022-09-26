Dollar Tree Appoints Michael Creedon As Operations Head

- Dollar Tree Inc DLTR has appointed Michael Creedon as its Chief Operating Officer.
- Creedon recently served as the Executive Vice President, U.S. Stores in Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.
- He earned his bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and a Finance certificate from the Chicago Graduate School of Business.
- In June, Dollar Tree disclosed that four executive officers ceased employment with the company, including Thomas R. O'Boyle, Enterprise Chief Operating Officer.
- "Mike will be instrumental in driving the execution of our strategy, and a key leader supporting our culture transformation in Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada stores," said CEO Mike Witynski.
- Price Action: DLTR shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $141.36 in premarket on the last check Monday.
