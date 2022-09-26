Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Within A Week Of PG&E California Incident

- A fire broke out at Tesla, Inc TSLA Gigafactory Berlin's recycling plant in the early hours of the morning.
- Tesla's fire brigade at Gigafactory Berlin called the local fire department of the municipality of Grünheide, MOZ.de reports.
- A local newspaper and a large pile of cardboard and wood caught on fire at the recycling facility located at the factory.
- Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught on fire, causing significant flames at the factory.
- It reportedly took hours and 50 firefighters, including 12 from Tesla's brigade, to get the fire under control this morning, Electrek reports.
- Now detractors of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin project urged a production halt due to the fire.
- A decent number of people reportedly opposed the Tesla factory due to the impact on the local environment, especially on the drinkable water supply.
- Earlier the same group called for revoking Tesla's production permit following a paint leak at the factory.
- Last week, a Tesla megapack battery installed at utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co's PCG California storage facility caught fire.
- Tesla disconnected the facility from the grid to stop the fire spread and provided a safe area for emergency response personnel.
- The fire also led to shutting down a section of Highway 1 and issuing a shelter-in-place order from the county sheriff's office.
- PG&E confirmed that the safety systems worked as designed, and there were no on-site injuries.
- Last week, Tesla recalled 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch.
- Tesla promised to perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.06% at $272.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
