Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Within A Week Of PG&E California Incident

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Within A Week Of PG&E California Incident
  • A fire broke out at Tesla, Inc TSLA Gigafactory Berlin's recycling plant in the early hours of the morning.
  • Tesla's fire brigade at Gigafactory Berlin called the local fire department of the municipality of Grünheide, MOZ.de reports.
  • A local newspaper and a large pile of cardboard and wood caught on fire at the recycling facility located at the factory.
  • Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught on fire, causing significant flames at the factory.
  • It reportedly took hours and 50 firefighters, including 12 from Tesla's brigade, to get the fire under control this morning, Electrek reports.
  • Now detractors of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin project urged a production halt due to the fire.
  • A decent number of people reportedly opposed the Tesla factory due to the impact on the local environment, especially on the drinkable water supply.
  • Earlier the same group called for revoking Tesla's production permit following a paint leak at the factory.
  • Last week, a Tesla megapack battery installed at utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co's PCG California storage facility caught fire.
  • Tesla disconnected the facility from the grid to stop the fire spread and provided a safe area for emergency response personnel.
  • The fire also led to shutting down a section of Highway 1 and issuing a shelter-in-place order from the county sheriff's office.
  • PG&E confirmed that the safety systems worked as designed, and there were no on-site injuries.
  • Last week, Tesla recalled 1.1 million U.S. vehicles over a window automatic reversal system glitch.
  • Tesla promised to perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. 
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.06% at $272.40 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

