ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

T2 Biosystems Stock Jumps On Distribution Pact In Baltic Countries

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
T2 Biosystems Stock Jumps On Distribution Pact In Baltic Countries
  • T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO executed a territory-exclusive distribution agreement in the Baltic Region, including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida, and T2Resistance Panels, through the distributor.
  • Related: T2 Biosystems Q2 Sales Below Expectations, Sticks To Annual Guidance.
  • The execution of this exclusive distribution agreement further expands T2 Biosystems' commercialization. 
  • Epidemiology studies have shown that the Baltic region has a higher average incidence of sepsis per population than Western Europe. 
  • Introducing the T2Dx Instrument and sepsis panels into these countries will allow rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes in hours instead of days.
  • Price Action: TTOO shares are up 17.79% at $0.1053 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefspremarket tradingwhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral