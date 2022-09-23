- T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO executed a territory-exclusive distribution agreement in the Baltic Region, including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
- Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida, and T2Resistance Panels, through the distributor.
Related: T2 Biosystems Q2 Sales Below Expectations, Sticks To Annual Guidance.
- The execution of this exclusive distribution agreement further expands T2 Biosystems' commercialization.
- Epidemiology studies have shown that the Baltic region has a higher average incidence of sepsis per population than Western Europe.
- Introducing the T2Dx Instrument and sepsis panels into these countries will allow rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes in hours instead of days.
- Price Action: TTOO shares are up 17.79% at $0.1053 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
