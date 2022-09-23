by

executed a territory-exclusive distribution agreement in the Baltic Region, including Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida, and T2Resistance Panels, through the distributor.

The execution of this exclusive distribution agreement further expands T2 Biosystems' commercialization.

Epidemiology studies have shown that the Baltic region has a higher average incidence of sepsis per population than Western Europe.

Introducing the T2Dx Instrument and sepsis panels into these countries will allow rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes in hours instead of days.

Price Action: TTOO shares are up 17.79% at $0.1053 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

