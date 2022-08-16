- T2 Biosystems Inc's TTOO Q2 revenue reached $5.9 million, including product revenue of $2.6 million, representing decreases of 12% Y/Y and 30%, respectively, driven by lower sales of T2SARS-CoV-2 tests.
- The sales came in at the lower end of the interim sales, missing the consensus of $6.13 million.
- In Q2, the company executed 12 T2Dx Instruments contracts, including 6 in the U.S. and six outside the U.S., +300% Y/Y.
- Generated core sepsis test revenue of $1.2 million, a Y/Y decrease of 3%.
- T2 posted a net loss of $(0.10) per share, compared to $(0.08) per share a year ago.
- T2 finished Q2 with $14.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- The company recently implemented expense reductions, reducing the workforce and operating expenses by approximately 20%.
- Outlook: T2 continues to expect FY22 revenue of $28-$31 million, compared to the consensus of $28.6 million.
- The guidance includes product revenue of $16-$17 million and research contribution revenue of $12-$14 million.
- The company expects to close 60 - 70 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2022, and COVID-19 revenue to decrease from $9.5 million to $3.5 million.
- Price Action: TTOO shares are down 19.4% at $0.1653 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.