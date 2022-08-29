Zuckerberg Explains Why Meta Doesn't Allow Porn On Its Platforms: 'I Don't Think It's A Political Decision'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched on why Meta doesn’t allow pornography on its platform in a chat with Joe Rogan recently.

Appearing in an episode of the Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Zuckerberg said, “Pornography is a thing that we don’t allow.”

Zuckerberg’s comments came in response to Rogan saying Meta’s rival Twitter Inc TWTR allowed “hardcore pornography” on its platform.

See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Shares

The executive said pornography was a somewhat “controversial” topic because an argument could be made that it doesn’t do “physical harm to people.”

“I know there’s arguments on both sides of it,” said Zuckerberg, adding — “our reason for not wanting pornography is more for the feel of the community than the sense of the harm.”

On pornography, the Meta executive said that, “It’s one category of content where it is more of an editorial moderation decision. I don’t think it's a political decision.”

“We want the feel of the service to be about people connecting with their friends and family, and not necessarily coming across that kind of content.”

Price Action: On Friday, Meta shares closed 4.15% lower at $161.78 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Zuckerberg On Facebook's Handling Of Hunter Biden Laptop Story: FBI Asked Us To Be On 'High Alert'

Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Quintano on flickr