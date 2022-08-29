Zuckerberg Explains Why Meta Doesn't Allow Porn On Its Platforms: 'I Don't Think It's A Political Decision'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg touched on why Meta doesn’t allow pornography on its platform in a chat with Joe Rogan recently.
Appearing in an episode of the Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Zuckerberg said, “Pornography is a thing that we don’t allow.”
Zuckerberg’s comments came in response to Rogan saying Meta’s rival Twitter Inc TWTR allowed “hardcore pornography” on its platform.
See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Shares
The executive said pornography was a somewhat “controversial” topic because an argument could be made that it doesn’t do “physical harm to people.”
“I know there’s arguments on both sides of it,” said Zuckerberg, adding — “our reason for not wanting pornography is more for the feel of the community than the sense of the harm.”
On pornography, the Meta executive said that, “It’s one category of content where it is more of an editorial moderation decision. I don’t think it's a political decision.”
“We want the feel of the service to be about people connecting with their friends and family, and not necessarily coming across that kind of content.”
Price Action: On Friday, Meta shares closed 4.15% lower at $161.78 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Zuckerberg On Facebook's Handling Of Hunter Biden Laptop Story: FBI Asked Us To Be On 'High Alert'
Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Quintano on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.