Insiders Selling Kellogg, Guess? And This Technology Stock

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Guess

Guess? Inc Director Anthony Chidoni sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.60. The insider received around $166 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Guess Does: Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess.

Kellogg

10% owner Kellogg W K Foundation sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $71.12. The insider received around $7.11 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Kellogg recently appointed Gary Pilnick as the Chief Executive Officer of North America Cereal Co.

Kellogg recently appointed Gary Pilnick as the Chief Executive Officer of North America Cereal Co. What Kellogg Does: Founded in 1906, Kellogg is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods.

HubSpot