Rising Wait Times And Higher Pricing For Uber? It Is Because Mobility Demand Has Hit Peak Levels, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 3:48 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a $52 price target.
  • In his 14th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing continued to rise, both back up towards peak levels, which he thinks is driven by a continued rise in demand, specifically the post-Labor Day return to work, and a lagged reaction by supply. 
  • Also Read: Uber System Breach Culprits Are Likely The Ones Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Okta Hack
  • He believes this environment supports Uber and Lyft, Inc LYFT (reiterated Hold) estimates and feels good about raising his 3Q bookings estimates in his last tracker two weeks ago. 
  • However, he reduced his LYFT estimates for 4Q22, assuming a more normal seasonal uplift, which is already contemplated in his Uber forecast.
  • Strategically, he believes Uber will benefit from reopening the economy in Mobility. 
  • In Delivery, he thinks Uber can grow its share of bookings by expanding into new verticals with a buy-over-build strategy that allows for quick penetration. He foresees the company's Mobility business benefiting from its Uber Pass subscription. 
  • He also thinks the company's subscriptions would benefit from a more aggressive pursuit of acquisitions.
  • Last month, McTernan highlighted Uber's lead in the ride-hailing business on pandemic recovery.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 5.31% at $28.85 on the last check Thursday.

