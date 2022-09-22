ñol

Online Betting Startup PlayUp To Go Public Via $350M SPAC Merger With IG Acquisition

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Online Betting Startup PlayUp To Go Public Via $350M SPAC Merger With IG Acquisition
  • Global online betting operator PlayUp Limited looks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with IG Acquisition Corp IGAC.
  • PlayUp will list on the NASDAQ via a newly-formed Irish company. 
  • The transaction values PlayUp at $350 million. 
  • The transaction will likely close in the first quarter of 2023. 
  • Founded in 2014, PlayUp is a global sport, entertainment, and betting operator that develops its proprietary technology to power its brand and offering.
  • IGAC believes PlayUp can build the first fully integrated technology platform where consumers can engage in broad forms of betting across platforms via one account, one digital wallet. 
  • PlayUp’s gross revenue has grown 56% Y/Y in FY22.
  • Daniel Simic will retain the title of Global CEO of the combined company. 
  • IGAC Chair Bradley Tusk will become Chair of the combined company’s board.
  •  IGAC CEO Christian Goode will serve as President of PlayUp’s U.S. business.
  • Price Action: IGAC shares traded higher by 0.1% at $10.01 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Company

