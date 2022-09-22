Apple Didn't Wreck Any Cars To Show How iPhone 14 Crash Detection Works But This YouTuber Had A Different Idea

Apple Inc AAPL may not have showcased crashing vehicles as a way to demonstrate its latest iPhone 14 crash detection feature, but a YouTuber has gone ahead and done just that.

What Happened: YouTube channel “TechRax” set up a remote-controlled car to crash head-on into a pile of junk yard-grade vehicles to test out iPhone 14 Pro’s crash detection capabilities.

The people behind the channel crashed the vehicle twice. The iPhone activated the crash detection on both occasions and attempted to call emergency services following a ten-second countdown.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Apple Support recently released its own YouTube video which lays down how the crash-detection feature works across products such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Ultra.

Apple reminds viewers in the video that “no setup is required” and that crash detection is enabled by default on these devices. The feature can be turned off in the Emergency SOS settings.

Crash detection works by making use of a high-g accelerometer, GPS, barometer, microphone, and advanced motion algorithms, according to Apple.

The latest iPhone series and the Watch Series 8 — starting price at $399 — were launched on Sept. 7 with the iPhone 14 starting at $799 and iPhone Plus at $899.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 2% lower at $153.72 in the regular session and fell 0.8% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple Patents Folding Smartphone That Can 'Heal' Its Own Scratches

Image made using photos from Apple and Robert Crum on Shutterstock