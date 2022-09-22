Elon Musk Thinks Even SpaceX Tech Can't Fix McDonald's Milkshake Machines: 'Such Miracles Are Impossible'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says fixing the milkshake machines of McDonald’s Corp MCD is an impossible miracle.
What Happened: Musk was asked by podcast host Trung Phang on Twitter if SpaceX technology can be used to fix McDonald’s milkshake machines.
Such miracles are impossible— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022
The Tesla CEO, who also heads SpaceX, replied, “Such miracles are impossible.”
Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has expressed his inability to fix McDonald’s machines. Back in April, the entrepreneur said in response to a tweet that he “can’t do” such a miracle.
The machines acquired such notoriety that last year the Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into their constant breaking down.
There is even a website that tracks broken McDonald’s ice cream machines. McBroken.com suggests that currently 10.9% of ice cream machines are broken across the United States.
New York meanwhile leads in terms of broken machines with 22.45% broken at the time of writing.
