Elon Musk Thinks Even SpaceX Tech Can't Fix McDonald's Milkshake Machines: 'Such Miracles Are Impossible'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 22, 2022 6:50 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Thinks Even SpaceX Tech Can't Fix McDonald's Milkshake Machines: 'Such Miracles Are Impossible'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says fixing the milkshake machines of McDonald’s Corp MCD is an impossible miracle.

What Happened: Musk was asked by podcast host Trung Phang on Twitter if SpaceX technology can be used to fix McDonald’s milkshake machines.

The Tesla CEO, who also heads SpaceX, replied, “Such miracles are impossible.”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has expressed his inability to fix McDonald’s machines. Back in April, the entrepreneur said in response to a tweet that he “can’t do” such a miracle.

The machines acquired such notoriety that last year the Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into their constant breaking down.

There is even a website that tracks broken McDonald’s ice cream machines. McBroken.com suggests that currently 10.9% of ice cream machines are broken across the United States. 

New York meanwhile leads in terms of broken machines with 22.45% broken at the time of writing.

Read Next: Elon Musk, In Response To Emerald-Mine Claim, Calls Former US Labor Secretary 'Idiot And A Liar'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskSpaceXTrung PhangNewsTech