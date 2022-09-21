Morgan Stanley Is 'Cautious' On Campbell Soup's Long-Term Growth Prospects

- Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the shares of Campbell Soup Co CPB with a price target of $48.00.
- The analyst listed key takeaways from a meeting with the company's management.
- Kaufman noted the management was optimistic about the FY23 outlook as the company benefitted from below-historical levels of elasticity, and is well-positioned to benefit from consumers increasingly seeking value and innovation efforts.
- She added that CPB believes it is in an advantaged position when consumers are under economic pressure, given its category exposure.
- The analyst believes Campbell's near-term outlook is supported by resilient consumer demand for packaged food while moderating inflation, combined with price realization, should help improving margins.
- Meanwhile, the analyst is cautious about CPB's long-term growth prospects, the sustainability of demand for key categories, and its ability to deliver on Snacks' margin improvement.
- During Q4 FY22, the company saw softer shipments in Snacks as it implemented a price increase in June. Given the stabilization in July, management expects to see Q1 outperforming consumption by a couple hundred bps as the company continued to rebuild inventories.
- Price Action: CPB shares are trading higher by 2.78% at $49.10 on the last check Wednesday.
