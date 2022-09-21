Coty Aims To Double Skincare Sales By FY25

- Coty Inc COTY expects to double its skincare revenues from FY22 to FY25, with further acceleration in FY26 and beyond.
- The outlook includes 6% - 8% LFL sales growth, adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% - 11% and a low 20s EPS CAGR through FY25.
- Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty, said, "Coty's skincare portfolio is one of the most exciting growth areas in our business, with revenues on track to double to $500M-600M by FY25."
- The company has raised its first-quarter FY23 LFL sales growth outlook to 8% - 9%, from the previous 6% - 8%, reflecting stronger beauty demand.
- The improved outlook is being fueled by both Prestige and Consumer Beauty, and across Europe, the Americas, and Global Travel Retail.
- COTY also reinforced its confidence in its previously issued FY23 guidance.
- Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 7.06% at $8.34 on the last check Wednesday.
