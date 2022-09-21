ñol

General Electric Hires Mavi Zingoni As Head Of Power Business

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 7:29 AM | 1 min read
General Electric Hires Mavi Zingoni As Head Of Power Business
  • General Electric Co GE has appointed Mavi Zingoni as the Chief Executive Officer of its power units.
  • Zingoni will report to Scott Strazik, who heads the company’s portfolio of energy businesses, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.
  • She has served as executive managing director of client and low carbon generation business at Spanish energy group Repsol S.A.REPYF.
  • Also ReadGeneral Electric Reveals What Its 3 New Units Will Be Called, Ahead Of Historic Spin-Off
  • Zingoni will be based in the U.S. and will start work on January 1, 2023.
  • The company’s power unit comprises its gas, steam, and nuclear power businesses.
  • GE will spin off its energy business in 2024.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $66.65 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

