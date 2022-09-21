General Electric Hires Mavi Zingoni As Head Of Power Business

- General Electric Co GE has appointed Mavi Zingoni as the Chief Executive Officer of its power units.
- Zingoni will report to Scott Strazik, who heads the company’s portfolio of energy businesses, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.
- She has served as executive managing director of client and low carbon generation business at Spanish energy group Repsol S.A.REPYF.
- Also Read: General Electric Reveals What Its 3 New Units Will Be Called, Ahead Of Historic Spin-Off
- Zingoni will be based in the U.S. and will start work on January 1, 2023.
- The company’s power unit comprises its gas, steam, and nuclear power businesses.
- GE will spin off its energy business in 2024.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $66.65 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementMedia