General Electric Hires Mavi Zingoni As Head Of Power Business

has appointed Mavi Zingoni as the Chief Executive Officer of its power units. Zingoni will report to Scott Strazik, who heads the company’s portfolio of energy businesses, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo.

She has served as executive managing director of client and low carbon generation business at Spanish energy group Repsol S.A . REPYF .

: General Electric Reveals What Its 3 New Units Will Be Called, Ahead Of Historic Spin-Off Zingoni will be based in the U.S. and will start work on January 1, 2023.

The company’s power unit comprises its gas, steam, and nuclear power businesses.

GE will spin off its energy business in 2024.

GE shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $66.65 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

