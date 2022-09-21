Beyond Meat Suspends COO Following Arrest Over Nose Biting Incident

- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND has suspended its Chief Operating Officer, Doug Ramsey, effective immediately.
- Further, the company's operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations.
- The plant-based meat substitute producer's COO was reportedly arrested over the weekend after biting a man's nose after a college football game.
- The news is a cause for concern as the company is struggling with falling sales.
- Beyond Meat's shares have dropped 84.8% over a 12-month period and have fallen 73.8% since the year began.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 1.93% at $15.72 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
