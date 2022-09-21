ñol

Beyond Meat Suspends COO Following Arrest Over Nose Biting Incident

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 6:49 AM | 1 min read
Beyond Meat Suspends COO Following Arrest Over Nose Biting Incident
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND has suspended its Chief Operating Officer, Doug Ramsey, effective immediately.
  • Further, the company's operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations.
  • The plant-based meat substitute producer's COO was reportedly arrested over the weekend after biting a man's nose after a college football game.
  • Related: Vegan-Friendly Beyond Meat's COO Arrested For Allegedly Biting Man's Nose In Parking Lot Fight
  • The news is a cause for concern as the company is struggling with falling sales.
  • Beyond Meat's shares have dropped 84.8% over a 12-month period and have fallen 73.8% since the year began.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 1.93% at $15.72 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

