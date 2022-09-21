'Putin Is Waging This War With One Single Objective: To Seize Ukraine:' German Chancellor Slams Russian President At UN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine an act of "imperialism plain and simple" at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday.

What Happened: Scholz said that Putin will only give up his war and his “imperialist ambitions” if he realizes that he cannot win it.

"This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia, and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said in his first address to the UN General Assembly.

He added that the “return of imperialism,” with Putin’s war, is not only a “disaster” for Europe but for “our global peaceful order.” He also called on the bloc to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the "strong rule the weak."

Scholz harshly criticized the war and said, "There is no justification whatsoever for Russia’s war of occupation against Ukraine. President Putin is waging this war with one single objective: to seize Ukraine."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia's war was dividing the world and restoring the "age of colonialism."

According to the United Nations, Macron called on the members of the Security Council “to act so that Russia rejects the path of war and assesses the cost for itself and for all of us — and, really, bring an end to this act of aggression.”

