Putin's Top Security Official Visits China To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan: Development Of Strategic Partnership 'Unconditional Priority'

Russia’s top national security official and President Vladimir Putin's closest ally visited China on Monday to deepen ties amid Moscow's war in Ukraine and the rising tension at the Taiwan Strait.

What Happened: Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as they discussed the agreements made by Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the bilateral meeting in Uzbekistan.

"The development of a strategic partnership with China is an unconditional priority of Russian foreign policy," the security council said in a statement.

See Also: India's Modi Rebukes Vladimir Putin Over Russia-Ukraine War: 'Today's Era Is Not An Era Of War'

The officials also discussed the Korean peninsula, Taiwan, and the Ukraine war.

"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the General Staffs," the statement said.

The two nations' meeting came after Putin promised Xi Jinping to "explain in detail" Russia's position on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.N. general assembly summit this week will be dominated by alleged war crimes that Russia has committed in Ukraine’s Izyum. The U.S. envoy to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Russians “should expect that it will not be business as usual when they arrive in New York.”

“They will be isolated. They will be condemned in the security council, as well as more broadly in the general assembly,” she added.

Read Next: Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'