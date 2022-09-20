5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Steven Madden SHOO - P/E: 9.22 Container Store Group TCS - P/E: 3.99 Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE - P/E: 9.23 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT - P/E: 3.77 Liquidity Services LQDT - P/E: 8.68

Steven Madden has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.63, which has decreased by 31.52% compared to Q1, which was 0.92. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.51%, which has increased by 0.52% from 1.99% last quarter.

Container Store Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q4 to $0.21 now. Most recently, Rave Restaurant Gr reported earnings per share at $0.03, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.02. Most recently, Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share at $0.46, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.37. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.27%, which has decreased by 0.52% from 4.79% last quarter.

Liquidity Services's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.21, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.17.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.