Repligen Beefs Up Process Analytics Portfolio With DRS Daylight Solutions Pact

- Repligen Corporation RGEN entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to expand the use of mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology in the bioprocessing market.
- Through this agreement, Repligen will assume responsibility for the commercialization of Culpeo and the development of future products and technologies in partnership with DRS Daylight Solutions.
- Also read: Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says.
- Both companies will focus on expanding the portfolio of Quantum Cascade Laser mid-IR (QCL-IR) based solutions and integrating these solutions into Repligen Chromatography and Filtration systems to expand their presence in the Process Analytics Technology (PAT) segment.
- Daylight's patented QCL-IR technology measures higher-order protein and nucleic acid structure, facilitating the measurement of protein aggregation, concentration, nucleic acid content, and other critical attributes in biological manufacturing processes.
- DRS Daylight Solutions entered the bioprocessing market in 2018 with its ground-breaking Culpeo instrument.
- Price Action: RGEN shares are down 5.43% at $212.97 on the last check Tuesday.
