Repligen Beefs Up Process Analytics Portfolio With DRS Daylight Solutions Pact

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Repligen Corporation RGEN entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to expand the use of mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology in the bioprocessing market.
  • Through this agreement, Repligen will assume responsibility for the commercialization of Culpeo and the development of future products and technologies in partnership with DRS Daylight Solutions. 
  • Also read: Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says.
  • Both companies will focus on expanding the portfolio of Quantum Cascade Laser mid-IR (QCL-IR) based solutions and integrating these solutions into Repligen Chromatography and Filtration systems to expand their presence in the Process Analytics Technology (PAT) segment.
  • Daylight's patented QCL-IR technology measures higher-order protein and nucleic acid structure, facilitating the measurement of protein aggregation, concentration, nucleic acid content, and other critical attributes in biological manufacturing processes. 
  • DRS Daylight Solutions entered the bioprocessing market in 2018 with its ground-breaking Culpeo instrument.
  • Price Action: RGEN shares are down 5.43% at $212.97 on the last check Tuesday.

