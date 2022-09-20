Repligen Beefs Up Process Analytics Portfolio With DRS Daylight Solutions Pact

by

Repligen Corporation RGEN entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to expand the use of mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology in the bioprocessing market.

entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to expand the use of mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology in the bioprocessing market. Through this agreement, Repligen will assume responsibility for the commercialization of Culpeo and the development of future products and technologies in partnership with DRS Daylight Solutions.

Both companies will focus on expanding the portfolio of Quantum Cascade Laser mid-IR (QCL-IR) based solutions and integrating these solutions into Repligen Chromatography and Filtration systems to expand their presence in the Process Analytics Technology (PAT) segment.

Daylight's patented QCL-IR technology measures higher-order protein and nucleic acid structure, facilitating the measurement of protein aggregation, concentration, nucleic acid content, and other critical attributes in biological manufacturing processes.

DRS Daylight Solutions entered the bioprocessing market in 2018 with its ground-breaking Culpeo instrument.

Price Action: RGEN shares are down 5.43% at $212.97 on the last check Tuesday.

