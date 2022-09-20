Amazon Loses Key Healthcare Officials

by

Two Amazon.com, Inc AMZN officials instrumental in its health care push departed the company.

officials instrumental in its health care push departed the company. TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, the co-founders of prescription drug startup PillPack, will leave Amazon at the end of September, CNBC reports citing their LinkedIn profile.

Parker and Cohen helped launch Amazon Pharmacy, its online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the U.S.

Parker and Cohen served as VPs of pharmacy until recently before shifting to consulting roles.

Parker and Cohen co-founded PillPack in 2013. Amazon had bought PillPack in 2018 for $750 million.

Amazon has recently accelerated its push into health care with mixed results.

Amazon's pharmacy business struggled to gain traction and recently shared plans to close its telehealth service Amazon Care.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.59% at $123.92 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

