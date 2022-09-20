Amazon Loses Key Healthcare Officials

- Two Amazon.com, Inc AMZN officials instrumental in its health care push departed the company.
- TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, the co-founders of prescription drug startup PillPack, will leave Amazon at the end of September, CNBC reports citing their LinkedIn profile.
- Parker and Cohen helped launch Amazon Pharmacy, its online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the U.S.
- Parker and Cohen served as VPs of pharmacy until recently before shifting to consulting roles.
- Parker and Cohen co-founded PillPack in 2013. Amazon had bought PillPack in 2018 for $750 million.
- Amazon has recently accelerated its push into health care with mixed results.
- Amazon's pharmacy business struggled to gain traction and recently shared plans to close its telehealth service Amazon Care.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.59% at $123.92 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
