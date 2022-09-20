Consumer Electronics Distributor Ingram Micro Confidentially Files For US IPO

by

Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Holding Corp confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed initial public offering.

confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed initial public offering. The company did not disclose the financial details regarding the IPO.

Ingram Micro was worth $7.2 billion in 2021 when private equity firm Platinum Equity bought it, as per Reuters.

Ingram recently sold its commerce and lifecycle services business to French shipping company CMA CGM Group for $3 billion.

In related IPO news, Softbank Group Corp SFTBY preferred a U.S. IPO for its British tech company Arm Ltd.

Ingram Micro is the distributor of Apple AAPL products in many countries like Singapore and India.

