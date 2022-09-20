ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Consumer Electronics Distributor Ingram Micro Confidentially Files For US IPO

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 1:06 PM | 1 min read
Consumer Electronics Distributor Ingram Micro Confidentially Files For US IPO
  • Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Holding Corp confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed initial public offering. 
  • The company did not disclose the financial details regarding the IPO.
  • Ingram Micro was worth $7.2 billion in 2021 when private equity firm Platinum Equity bought it, as per Reuters.
  • Ingram recently sold its commerce and lifecycle services business to French shipping company CMA CGM Group for $3 billion.
  • In related IPO news, Softbank Group Corp SFTBY preferred a U.S. IPO for its British tech company Arm Ltd.
  • Ingram Micro is the distributor of Apple AAPL products in many countries like Singapore and India.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsIPOsTechMedia