Consumer Electronics Distributor Ingram Micro Confidentially Files For US IPO

- Electronics distributor Ingram Micro Holding Corp confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed initial public offering.
- The company did not disclose the financial details regarding the IPO.
- Ingram Micro was worth $7.2 billion in 2021 when private equity firm Platinum Equity bought it, as per Reuters.
- Ingram recently sold its commerce and lifecycle services business to French shipping company CMA CGM Group for $3 billion.
- In related IPO news, Softbank Group Corp SFTBY preferred a U.S. IPO for its British tech company Arm Ltd.
- Ingram Micro is the distributor of Apple AAPL products in many countries like Singapore and India.
