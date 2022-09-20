US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US central bank will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets expecting a rate hike of at least 75 basis points.

Data on housing starts and permits for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. US housing starts are expected to slow to a 1.440 million annualized rate from 1.446 million in the previous month. Permits are projected at 1.621 million compared to July's 1.685 million.

The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Volatility In Markets Declines Ahead Of Fed's Policy Meeting

