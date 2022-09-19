Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers face a changing legal landscape as the action over the Mar-a-Lago search and seizure shifts from the courtroom of a single Florida federal judge.

What Happened: On Monday, Trump's legal team urged the court-appointed special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, to drop a request asking the former president to disclose details about materials he claims to have declassified before the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his Florida home, reported Politico.

Another concern raised by Trump's lawyers is about Dearie’s request for information regarding any follow-up Fourth Amendment litigation filed by Trump to reclaim documents that should be filed with Bruce Reinhart, the magistrate judge who authorized the search and had recused himself after Trump accused him of a "bias animus."

The lawyers are also asking for an extension of the deadline, proposed by Dearie, which would see the entire inspection and labeling procedure completed by Oct. 7.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal with the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to stay a decision, handed out by Florida District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, which prevents the prosecutors from accessing classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

The forum is likely to be hospitable to Trump and his lawyers as was Cannon’s courthouse, Politico reported.

The report noted that Cannon never touched on whether Trump as a president had actually declassified the materials present at his estate or designated any as his personal property.

The first comments from Dearie are expected Tuesday, during a courthouse conference in Brooklyn, New York, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Truth Social that he had arrived at Mar-a-Lago on Monday night and had a “detailed chance to check out the scene of yet another government ‘crime’.”

Screenshot Of Donald Trump's Truth Social Post

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Did Trump Just Mainstream QAnon At 'Cult-Like' Ohio Rally? Here's What Videos, Photos Show