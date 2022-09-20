Trump Takes Swipe At Biden: Wouldn't Have Sat 'Back There' At Queen's Funeral 'If I Were President'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump took a swipe at his successor Joe Biden on Monday for sitting ‘back there’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

What Happened: Trump, on his Truth Social platform, also claimed he would not have been seated so far from the casket if he were still the president.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries,” Trump wrote while highlighting Biden’s seat at the funeral, behind more than a dozen rows.

“If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!” he added.

He then shared another post saying, “In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

On Monday, Britain held a grand state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8. The funeral took place in London's historic Westminster Abbey in the presence of 2,000 attendees, including U.S. President Biden and about 500 other world leaders. The Bidens were seated 14 rows behind the leaders of Commonwealth countries and nations that continue to consider the monarch the head of state.

Meanwhile, the U.K. did not extend an invitation to Trump for the funeral as the Westminster Abbey said that only current heads of state and their partners would be offered seats to attend the funeral due to limited places.

