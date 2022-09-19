Biden Shows Up Late To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Departs Hastily: Report

Despite foreign dignitaries attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday being asked to ride a shuttle bus to the event to help reduce road congestion, President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden opted to arrive in a state limo, which proved to complicate matters.

The Bidens, who toured Westminster Abbey in an armored limousine named “the Beast” and arrived late, were told to wait for a procession of George and Victoria Cross-holders to make their way down the abbey to the church before being ushered to their seats.

After entering, the Bidens were seated in the 14th row, 10 minutes after Buckingham Palace suggested all foreign leaders should be in their seats. Prior to their arrival, the Bidens were spotted progressing slowly through central London, with the limo temporarily stopped on Oxford Street in front of sandwich franchise chain Pret a Manger.

Although the Biden’s sat nine rows behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the commonwealth country’s delegation was denied its request to arrive by state vehicle and instead took the bus.

Following the one-hour long funeral, the Bidens were quick to say their goodbyes, departing for Washington on Air Force One roughly 2.5 hours after the queen’s service ended. The trip to pay their respects was short for the U.S. leader and his wife, who arrived in London on Saturday evening.

What’s More: While the U.S. was offered two seats at the event, meaning former presidents were shunned by Buckingham Palace, the Canadian delegation in attendance included four former Prime Ministers, two former governors, an actress, an Olympian, performing artists, and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Armed Forces.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr