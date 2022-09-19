TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

- Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature.
- BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports.
- BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously.
- ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos or short videos using the phone's front and rear cameras.
- Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram already confirmed working on a similar feature, IG Candid Challenges, weeks after Snap Inc SNAP Snapchat launched its dual-camera mode.
- "The fear of the incumbents is that this becomes the next TikTok," Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik said. "So they've all scrambled to launch their own version" in hopes of heading off a competitor before it goes mainstream.
- Instagram famously copied Snapchat's signature Stories feature after Snap refused to sell to parent company Facebook, but Snapchat kept innovating and growing.
- Clubhouse lost its sheen following pandemic recovery with larger rivals, including Twitter rolling out similar features.
- Most of BeReal's features appear relatively easy to duplicate, Shmulik noted triggering concerns over it struggling to fend off more prominent rivals.
- Earlier, Needham and TikTok's President of Global Business Solutions and former Facebook veteran Blake Chandlee found it futile for Facebook to copy TikTok.
- Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.18% at $146.03 on the last check Monday.
- Phoo by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay
