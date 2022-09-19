Amazon, Target And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc. Director Noubar B. Afeyan sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $134.00. The insider received around $1.34 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company recently said it is open to providing COVID vaccines to China and building a COVID vaccine plant in Japan.

The company recently said it is open to providing COVID vaccines to China and building a COVID vaccine plant in Japan. What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.

Amazon.com

CEO Amazon Web Services Adam Selipsky sold a total of 1,020 shares at an average price of $127.94. The insider received around $130.5 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: California state attorney general prosecuted Amazon.com for allegedly inflating prices, stifling competition, and violating the antitrust laws with third-party sellers' and wholesalers' contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

California state attorney general prosecuted Amazon.com for allegedly inflating prices, stifling competition, and violating the antitrust laws with third-party sellers' and wholesalers' contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported. What Amazon.com Does: Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Board Chair and CEO Giovanni Caforio sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $71.84. The insider received around $3.59 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Bristol Myers Squibb received European Commission approval for LAG-3-blocking antibody combination opdualag for treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma with tumor cell PD-L1 Expression < 1%.

Bristol Myers Squibb received European Commission approval for LAG-3-blocking antibody combination opdualag for treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma with tumor cell PD-L1 Expression < 1%. What Bristol-Myers Squibb Does: Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders.

McKesson

EVP Lori Schechter sold a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $343.94. The insider received around $2.58 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Argus Research recently maintained McKesson with a Buy and raised the price target from $370 to $430.

Argus Research recently maintained McKesson with a Buy and raised the price target from $370 to $430. What McKesson Does: McKesson is a leading wholesaler of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospitals networks, and healthcare providers.

