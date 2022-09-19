Ford Tries New Crash Risk Alert - Read How This Smartphone-Based Technology Could Help

- Ford Motor Co F is working on a new smartphone-based communications technology to help warn drivers of pedestrians, bicyclists, and those approaching a vehicle's path but blocked from a driver's view.
- The concept smartphone app on a pedestrian's phone uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) messaging to communicate their location to a connected Ford vehicle.
- If the vehicle calculates a potential crash risk, Ford SYNC can alert drivers by the in-vehicle screen showing graphics of pedestrians, bicyclists, or more with audio alerts.
- BLE connectivity technology creates wireless personal area networks using radio waves in the 2.4-gigahertz band to communicate with other similarly equipped devices.
- BLE does not rely on line-of-sight detection like cameras or radar, making the detection of pedestrians and others hidden behind obstructions, such as buildings, possible.
- Ford, Commsignia, PSS, Ohio State University, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Tome Software will demonstrate the technology at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America's World Congress in Los Angeles this week.
- "We are now exploring ways to expand vehicle sensing capability, for areas drivers cannot see, to help people drive even more confidently on roads increasingly shared by others using their two feet or two wheels," said Jim Buczkowski, Executive Director, Research and Advanced Engineering.
- Apple Inc's AAPL new iPhone 14 lineup has a "Crash Detection" feature, which can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.
