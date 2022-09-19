Biden Undecided On 2024 Presidential Run, Says He's 'A Great Respecter Of Fate'

President Joe Biden has not yet decided whether he will run again for the White House in 2024, according to a recent interview.

What Happened: Biden told “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley that while he intends to run for president the final decision has not been made.

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again,” said Biden — adding, “But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” reported CBS News.

Biden told Pelley that he was a “great respecter of fate” and that he was doing his job for now and would continue to do so.

Why It Matters: Biden said it was still early to make a decision on running again in 2024, according to CBS News.

On his age, Biden said, “If you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that's one thing. It's another thing, you just watch and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I'm doing,” according to CBS News.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump has yet to announce his own bid for the 2024 presidential elections, but has shared polls on Truth Social that show he’s ahead in 3 states.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

