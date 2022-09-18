ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk Explains Why SpaceX' Starbase Orbital Launch Facility Is Located In Texas

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 18, 2022 2:53 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk Explains Why SpaceX' Starbase Orbital Launch Facility Is Located In Texas

Elon Musk delved into why Texas was chosen as the location for its SpaceX Starbase facility in a yet-to-be aired CNBC interview.

"We needed a place out of the way. It’s a giant rocket, it sometimes explodes and so it needed to be a remote location," the billionaire said, according to snippets of the interview shared by television host Jay Leno on Twitter.

The site also needed to be on the ocean/sea, southward facing east, he added.

“When you launch eastward, you take advantage of the Earth’s rotation to get to the orbit,” Musk.

That way, even if something goes wrong, rock debris won’t land on people, he said.

See Also: Elon Musk Says 'Patents Are For The Weak:' They're Like 'Landmines In Warfare'

The SpaceX commercial launch site meant for orbital missions, called Starbase, is in Boca Chica, Texas. It's the location where engineers build and develop Starship vehicles.

Musk was taking Leno on a tour around the SpaceX Starbase facility. The interview will air on Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the episode, Leno will host a live YouTube show to discuss the interview with Musk.

Photo courtesy Steve Jurvetson on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskNewsTechMedia