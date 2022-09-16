Roblox Stock Has Halved In 1 Year But This Analyst Sees Path For Continued Monetization Growth In US

- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates.
- He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day.
- He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw as a substantial opportunity for RBLX.
- He emphasized product enhancements, spinning the developer flywheel and enabling larger teams to create on RBLX.
- He also acknowledged that "All ages engaging on the platform" is happening, as over 13 of the largest and fastest-growing demographic are engaged.
- McTernan said RBLX is an evolving platform that is simultaneously growing internationally and shifting its age cohorts older.
- As such, the TAM is shifting from IAP from 5-12-year-olds in the U.S. to global gaming spending to broader entertainment, apparel, and advertising budgets.
- As a result, he still saw a path for continued monetization growth in the U.S. and expects international to catch up, similar to other entertainment companies.
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 8.18% at $39.93 on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.