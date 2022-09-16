- Getty Images Holdings, Inc GETY filed a prospectus with the SEC for a possible sale of 401 million Class A common stock plus warrants to buy up to 25 million Class A common stock.
- On September 15, Getty shares traded higher despite company-specific news to justify the price action. It rose 25.7% to settle at $13.35.
- Getty Images stock is a playground for the short-sellers. Temporary shot-squeeze in the stock led to a jump yesterday.
- As of yesterday, GETY has 107.9% short interest, mainly because more shares were about to hit the market today.
- As of September 12, data showed that 88.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 955.6% were among the highest for the week.
- The shares jumped on September 7 as Getty renewed its partnership with Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, integrated into Amazon's Alexa services and products and its Fire TV software stack.
- Price Action: GETY shares traded lower by 27% at $9.75 on the last check Friday.
