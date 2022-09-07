Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY shares are trading higher by 8.60% to $14.78 Wednesday morning. The company has renewed its partnership with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, integrated in Amazon's Alexa services and products and its Fire TV software stack.

What Else?

Through this multi-year integration, Getty Images says the company's extensive library of high-quality content will continue to shape the visual style of Alexa and will extend to include future content needs for next generation visual experiences powered by Alexa across Amazon products.

"The renewal of this agreement between Getty Images and Amazon highlights the growing demand for high-quality imagery that is only available at Getty Images," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Getty Images.

"We continue to license our premium collection of editorial, creative and archival content to Amazon, working closely with them to improve the visual experience of Alexa now and in the future," Orlowsky stated.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Getty Images has a 52-week high of $37.88 and a 52-week low of $7.86.