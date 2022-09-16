Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday.

shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.

surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 8.1% to $6.03.

gained 8.1% to $6.03. Harmonic Inc. HLIT rose 7.6% to $12.05. Needham maintained Harmonic with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $17.

rose 7.6% to $12.05. Needham maintained Harmonic with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $17. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 7.1% to $144.28 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday.

rose 7.1% to $144.28 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID jumped 6.5% to $17.55.

jumped 6.5% to $17.55. Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN gained 6.4% to $8.04. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

gained 6.4% to $8.04. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. Fisker Inc. FSR jumped 5.3% to $9.63. Needham recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $12 price target.

jumped 5.3% to $9.63. Needham recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $12 price target. Gogo Inc. GOGO gained 5% to $12.84. Gogo agreed to repurchase 1,500,000 shares of common Stock owned by affiliates of BlackRock, Inc, in a private transaction.