Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 10:43 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday.
  • Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 8.1% to $6.03.
  • Harmonic Inc. HLIT rose 7.6% to $12.05. Needham maintained Harmonic with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $17.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 7.1% to $144.28 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID jumped 6.5% to $17.55.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN gained 6.4% to $8.04. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Fisker Inc. FSR jumped 5.3% to $9.63. Needham recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $12 price target.
  • Gogo Inc. GOGO gained 5% to $12.84. Gogo agreed to repurchase 1,500,000 shares of common Stock owned by affiliates of BlackRock, Inc, in a private transaction.

