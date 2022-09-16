US Consumer Sentiment Might Improve Further To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq 100 dropping over 200 points amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising around 7 points in August, analysts expect consumer sentiment improving further by 1.7 points to 59.9 in September.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for July will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
