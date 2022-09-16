Xi Jinping, Putin Agree 'To Instill Stability, Positive Energy Into A World In Turmoil' As They Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan Issues

In his first face-to-face meeting since the onset of the Ukraine war with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he values China's "balanced position" on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What Happened: Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where the two leaders discussed the geopolitical situation concerning Ukraine and Taiwan.

"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position," Putin told Xi, Reuters reported, citing televised opening remarks at the bilateral meeting.

Putin also addressed China’s concerns about Taiwan and said Russia "condemns provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait."

"We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of 'One China',” Putin added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese President said he is willing to work with Putin “to play a leading role in demonstrating the responsibility of major powers, and to instill stability and positive energy into a world in turmoil.”

