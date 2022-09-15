Putin Still Doesn't Think Invading Ukraine Was A 'Mistake,' Says German Chancellor After 90-Minute Call With Russian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not see his decision to invade Ukraine as a mistake, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said after speaking to the Russian leader on the phone on Tuesday.

What Happened: Scholz told the media on Wednesday that during a 90-minute call he urged Putin to respect the sovereignty of Ukraine, withdraw troops, and restart negotiations with its neighbor, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war,” Scholz said. “And there was no indication that new attitudes are emerging.”

According to the German chancellor, the exit of Russian forces from Ukraine was the only way for “peace to have a chance in the region.”

While Putin seems to be adamant about his position on Ukraine, Scholz said it was necessary to remain in conversation with the Russian leader. “It is right to speak with each other and to say what there is to say on this subject.”

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also spoke to Putin about the “obstacles” that Russia was facing related to its food and fertilizer exports. He also said the prospects for peace in Ukraine are “minimal” at present, adding, "I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon.”

