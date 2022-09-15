What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Blackstone Secured BXSL - P/E: 10.0 Capital One Financial COF - P/E: 4.39 Medallion Finl MFIN - P/E: 3.23 Landmark Bancorp LARK - P/E: 9.09 Brookline Bancorp BRKL - P/E: 8.94

Blackstone Secured saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q1 to $0.62 now. This quarter, Capital One Financial experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $5.62 in Q1 and is now $4.96. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.26%, which has increased by 0.47% from last quarter's yield of 1.79%.

Most recently, Medallion Finl reported earnings per share at $0.54, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.39. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.3%, which has increased by 1.21% from 4.09% last quarter.

Landmark Bancorp's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.62. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.31%, which has increased by 0.07% from 3.24% last quarter.

Most recently, Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share at $0.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.32. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.78%, which has increased by 0.21% from 3.57% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.