- Citigroup boosted the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $380 to $388. Adobe shares fell 14.2% to trade at $318.71 on Thursday.
- Truist Securities raised the price target on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF from $40 to $50. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 0.7% to $40.76 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $88 to $96. Starbucks shares fell 0.3% to $92.39 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Core & Main, Inc. CNM from $25 to $27. Core & Main shares rose 3.1% to $25.50 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $56 to $54. Citigroup shares rose 1.5% to $49.16 on Thursday.
