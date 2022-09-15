by

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM and PepsiCo Inc PEP have entered into a 7.5-year commercial agreement to expand regenerative agriculture.

and have entered into a 7.5-year commercial agreement to expand regenerative agriculture. The parties will collaborate on projects that expand regenerative agriculture across their shared North American supply chains.

The partnership is expected to reach up to 2 million acres by 2030.

The long-term agreement will initially enroll corn, soy, and wheat farmers across Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Nebraska.

The companies plan to share resources and cooperate to create value throughout the supply chain by providing participants with technical and financial assistance, offering access to peer regenerative farming networks, hosting educational field days, and tracking results.

Reaching the strategic partnership's goals could eliminate 1.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses.

Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $86.45 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

ADM shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $86.45 in premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral