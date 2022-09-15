- Walmart Inc WMT has rolled out a virtual try-on tool to bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
- The experience allows customers to use their own photos to better visualize how the clothing will look on them.
- With Be Your Own Model, a customer sees an ultra-realistic simulation with shadows, fabric draping, and where clothing falls on their figure in seconds.
- Walmart’s technology captures all dress variations and shows how they look uniquely on each individual.
- The feature is now available on more than 270,000 items across Walmart’s portfolio of brands.
- Be Your Own Model is currently rolling out to iOS users of the Walmart app. It will be available on Android devices in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $135.24 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
