Be Your Own Model - Walmart Launches New Virtual Try-On Feature For Shoppers

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read
Be Your Own Model - Walmart Launches New Virtual Try-On Feature For Shoppers
  • Walmart Inc WMT has rolled out a virtual try-on tool to bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
  • The experience allows customers to use their own photos to better visualize how the clothing will look on them.
  • With Be Your Own Model, a customer sees an ultra-realistic simulation with shadows, fabric draping, and where clothing falls on their figure in seconds. 
  • Walmart’s technology captures all dress variations and shows how they look uniquely on each individual.
  • Also ReadCould Target and Walmart Be Beneficiaries From A Bed Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy?
  • The feature is now available on more than 270,000 items across Walmart’s portfolio of brands.
  • Be Your Own Model is currently rolling out to iOS users of the Walmart app. It will be available on Android devices in the coming weeks. 
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $135.24 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral