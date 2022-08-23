Could Target and Walmart Be Beneficiaries From A Bed Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy?

Retail giants Target Corporation TGT and Walmart Inc WMT might gain some market share inadvertently and could be the unintended beneficiary of the looming bankruptcy risk for the retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.
Bed Bath & Beyond, labeled among the “meme stocks,” tanked after billionaire investor and GameStop Chairman Ryan Chen exited his position and made over $60 million profit.
The company has been struggling recently with high debt and falling sales despite attempts to overhaul, leading it to seek the help of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis.
Kirkland & Ellis helps companies in restructuring efforts to reduce debts. As the news of Bed Bath’s uncertain future spread, analysts from various brokerages are viewing the situation as a good opportunity for other retail giants to take over the market share.
Read: Could Bed Bath & Beyond Declare Bankruptcy? These 2 Recent Developments Suggest Yes
UBS said Target and Walmart would be the obvious share winners, with Walmart’s comparable sales gaining 35-40 basis points from Bed Bath & Beyond store closures.
UBS: $TGT and Walmart "are the obvious share winners from $BBBY. .. we calculate that $WMT could see 35-40 bps of incremental comp growth at its core US business in '23 if all the Bed Bath and Buy Buy Baby stores were to close (assuming it captured 25% of its addressable share)."— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 23, 2022
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin said with Target’s improving inventory levels, growing private label penetration, strong brand partnerships, and customer demand, FY23 earnings should see a big benefit. Griffin raised the price target on TGT to $200 from $190.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Shemesh feels Target has made progress in clearing excess inventory and is preventing a rise in shipping costs by storing the extra inventory in shipping containers near the ports before strategically adding them to the supply chain.
Shemesh said Target’s steady reinvestment behind digital capabilities, right-sizing price gaps, store remodels, and owned brands will result in a structural step-up in the company’s revenue base. He lowered the price target for the stock to $223 from $231.
Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman said that Walmart’s FY23 inventory/markdown issues seem to be under control. Q2 results were better than the recent business update.
According to Gutman, it appears inventory challenges are being managed appropriately, and negative revisions may be troughing, with some potential upside in 2H. Importantly, we feel more confident underwriting the current EPS guidance (which calls for a ~10% y/y EPS decline at the midpoint, or ~$5.80) as a new baseline.
The analyst believes that WMT seems to be making progress on inventory, but we expect more markdowns/inventory actions in Q3 to optimize inventory levels fully. Gutman raised the price target on WMT to $150 from $145.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.