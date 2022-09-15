by

Expedia Group Inc EXPE has appointed Julie Whalen as the group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 26, 2022.

She succeeds Eric Hart, who will remain with the company through October 1, 2022, to help in the transition.

Whalen will be responsible for global finance organization and financial activities, including accounting, corporate development, financial reporting and analysis, internal audit, investor relations, real estate, tax, and treasury.

Most recently, she served as the CFO of Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM .

. Whalen has been a member of Expedia’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee since June 2019.

She has resigned as Chair of the company’s Audit Committee but will continue as a member of the Board.

Price Action: EXPE shares closed higher by 1.85% at $110.19 on Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagement