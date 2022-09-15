- Expedia Group Inc EXPE has appointed Julie Whalen as the group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 26, 2022.
- She succeeds Eric Hart, who will remain with the company through October 1, 2022, to help in the transition.
- Whalen will be responsible for global finance organization and financial activities, including accounting, corporate development, financial reporting and analysis, internal audit, investor relations, real estate, tax, and treasury.
- Most recently, she served as the CFO of Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.
- Whalen has been a member of Expedia’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee since June 2019.
- She has resigned as Chair of the company’s Audit Committee but will continue as a member of the Board.
- Price Action: EXPE shares closed higher by 1.85% at $110.19 on Wednesday.
