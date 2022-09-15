U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq 100 gaining around 100 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are projected to come in at 228,000 for the September 10 week compared to 222,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, which rose to 6.2 in August, is expected to decline to 3.1 in September.
- Data on retail sales for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Total sales came in flat for July, with analysts expecting unchanged reading for August too.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is likely to recover to a reading of minus 12.8 in September, compared to minus 31.3 in August.
- Data on import and export prices for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are expected to decline 1.3% on a monthly basis in August, while export prices might drop 1.2% in August.
- Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Industrial production, which increased a strong 0.6% in July, is expected to rise by 0.2% in August.
- Data on business inventories for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories increasing 0.6% in July following a 1.4% growth in June.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
